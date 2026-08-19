Expect evening rain with lightning in city; warmer days across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Denizens can expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in the evening and night hours on Thursday. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are also expected at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Thursday.
The RMC weather bulletin says light rain with thunderstorms and lightning likely at a few places over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Karaikal area on Thursday.
Meanwhile, moderate rain is likely at isolated places over Western Ghat districts. Light rain is likely at isolated places over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on August 21 and 22.
Moderate rain is likely at isolated places over Western Ghat districts, North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Light rain is likely at isolated places over the rest of TN on August 23 and 24.
The RMC highlighted that maximum temperatures would remain 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal in parts of interior TN through August 23. Chennai’s maximum temperature will be around 38 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will dip to 27 degrees Celsius.