Expect CM's grand announcements in Tiruchy meet, hints Nehru

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin is expected to make a series of new announcements, including possible election promises, during the DMK state conference scheduled to be held at Siruganur near Tiruchy on March 9, party principal secretary and minister KN Nehru said on Friday.
Speaking after inspecting the preparations for the conference, Nehru said the event is expected to draw around 10 lakh cadres from across the State, with extensive arrangements being made to accommodate the participants.
The conference venue covers 200 acres, with seating currently arranged for 5 lakh people. Additional chairs will be installed to accommodate the full crowd. Parking facilities have also been organised to handle about 25,000 vehicles near the venue, he said.
Stalin, who will arrive at the venue on the evening of March 9, is scheduled to hoist the party flag on a 100-foot mast and walk along a 500-metre ramp to greet cadres gathered at the venue, Nehru added.
Recalling the political significance of past party meetings in Tiruchy, Nehru said DMK state conferences held in the city had often marked turning points for the party, and expressed confidence that the upcoming event would also be significant.
Police support has been sought to manage the large crowds and regulate traffic, while party members from various wings will assist authorities to ensure smooth conduct of the conference, he said.
Nehru noted that Stalin had earlier announced the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme at a conference held in Siruganur and hinted that several new schemes may be unveiled during the upcoming event.
Ahead of the main event, cultural and entertainment programmes, including a concert by music director Srikanth Deva, have also been planned.