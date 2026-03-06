Expect CM's grand announcements in Tiruchy meet, hints Nehru

Speaking after inspecting the preparations for the conference, Nehru said the event is expected to draw around 10 lakh cadres from across the State, with extensive arrangements being made to accommodate the participants.

The conference venue covers 200 acres, with seating currently arranged for 5 lakh people. Additional chairs will be installed to accommodate the full crowd. Parking facilities have also been organised to handle about 25,000 vehicles near the venue, he said.