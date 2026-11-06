Expect a wet Deepavali with widespread showers this weekend

According to the India Meteorological Department’s extended-range forecast, an upper-air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea around November 11. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13.

The IMD has also indicated a low probability of the system intensifying into a depression. Before that, Tamil Nadu is likely to witness widespread rainfall on November 7 and 8, with isolated heavy rainfall forecast over several districts. While Theni, Dindigul and Madurai are under a heavy rain warning on Saturday, rainfall activity is expected to extend across the Cauvery delta and southern coastal districts on Sunday, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.