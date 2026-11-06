Expect a wet Deepavali with widespread showers this weekend

CHENNAI: A fresh weather system is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal around November 13, potentially bringing another spell of heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu during the second half of November. The State is also expected to receive widespread rain over the Deepavali weekend.
According to the India Meteorological Department’s extended-range forecast, an upper-air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea around November 11. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13.
The IMD has also indicated a low probability of the system intensifying into a depression. Before that, Tamil Nadu is likely to witness widespread rainfall on November 7 and 8, with isolated heavy rainfall forecast over several districts. While Theni, Dindigul and Madurai are under a heavy rain warning on Saturday, rainfall activity is expected to extend across the Cauvery delta and southern coastal districts on Sunday, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.
The heavy rain warning will continue into Monday, particularly over the delta districts, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram, as well as Karaikal. By Tuesday, the warning is confined to Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi. Chennai might experience partly cloudy skies, with light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in some areas on Saturday.
The rainfall activity may persist beyond the weekend. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu between November 9 and 11. Between November 12 and 18, rainfall activity is expected to be above normal over south peninsular India during the first half of this period.