Expansion work of Coimbatore airport will commence soon, says TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce, TRB Rajaa on Wednesday informed the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that the expansion work of Coimbatore International Airport will commence soon after the completion of land acquisition.

Responding to Thiruchengode MLA E R Eswaran's question during the Budget debate in the House, Rajaa said the land acquisition work for the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport will be completed by the end of March and the expansion work will be carried out soon.

"While 468.83 acres of land is required for the expansion of the runway at Coimbatore International Airport, 434.33 acres of land (90 per cent) has been acquired and only 34.5 acres of land is yet to be acquired.

The land acquisition work will be completed by the end of March, " he detailed.

Earlier, the KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran demanded that the Coimbatore International Airport should be expanded if the industry is to develop in the Coimbatore region (Kongu region).