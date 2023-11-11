Exotic species smuggled from Singapore seized

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized exotic species of tortoises, snake, chameleon and spider smuggled by three passengers from Singapore.

A total of 11,000 baby tortoises, endangered species of snakes, little chameleons and spiders were seized from three boxes found abandoned on the airport premises.

The officials spotted the abandoned boxes and checked to find endangered species of wildlife. They checked the surveillance cameras and tracked three passengers to have abandoned the boxes due to fear of getting caught during checks while exiting the airport.

Even though the sleuths summoned the trio, only two persons identified as Dominick (42) and Ramasamy (43), both hailing from Chennai, turned up for an inquiry on Friday.

Some of the species were found dead inside the boxes. They were removed and the live ones were kept separate. Meanwhile, the DRI sleuths held discussions with the forest department staff to decide on their next course of action. It was discussed whether these exotic species can adapt and survive to the Indian climatic conditions or if they need to be sent back to Singapore. The duo were likely to be booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and other relevant sections, while an inquiry is underway to know the whereabouts of another missing person.