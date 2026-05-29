Exodus continues from AIADMK as ex-MLAs, key functionaries join TVK

CHENNAI: The rebellion has fizzled out but that has not stemmed the exodus of AIADMK leaders to the TVK, with several functionaries, including those who occupied key positions earlier, joining the ruling party on Thursday. If sources are to be believed, more second-rung leaders are likely to follow suit.
Among those who joined the TVK on Thursday were former minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, Anna Thozhir Sanga Peravai State secretary Kamalakannan, IT wing deputy secretary Karthik, former Mylapore MLA R Natraj, and former Minister MSM Anandan.
They followed four MLAs who resigned from the Assembly and joined the TVK in the last few days.
The exits may not stop here. According to sources, former minister C Vijayabaskar is also expected to join the TVK soon. The Pudukkottai strongman had sided with the rebel faction led by senior leader C Ve Shanmugam during the short-lived rebellion within the AIADMK against party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Vijayabaskar held consultations with his supporters in his native Viralimalai to discuss his next political move. While he maintained that a decision would be taken based on their feedback, sources said he is likely to formally join the TVK in the coming days.
Meanwhile, facing allegations of horse-trading for poaching from AIADMK, TVK leader and Minister Aadhav Arjuna claimed that the cross-over was triggered by the attempt by the DMK and AIADMK to join forces to form the government. Now, nearly 90 per cent of AIADMK cadre were looking to join the TVK to “rescue Tamil Nadu from monarchical and corrupt politics”.
Addressing a meeting on Thursday after welcoming the new ‘recruits’, including former MLAs, district secretaries, and trade union leaders, Aadhav said no monetary inducements or political posts were offered to those joining the party.