Exit polls, opinion polls banned 48 hours ahead of bypoll, says CEO Archana Patnaik

CHENNAI: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, stated that opinion polls or any other survey related to the upcoming by-election for the Erode East Assembly segment are prohibited in the 48 hours leading up to the conclusion of the poll per the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The ECI has also banned the publication or publicising of exit polls, whether through print or electronic media or in any other form, in connection with the by-election.

The election will occur between 7 am and 6.30 pm on February 5.

Any person found contravening these provisions will be liable to imprisonment for a term that may extend to two years or a fine, or both, the CEO stated in the release.