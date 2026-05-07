Exit of Congress not a bother, says RS Bharathi

We have absolutely no worries about Congress leaving our alliance,” he said while responding to questions from reporters. Asked whether Rahul Gandhi or the Congress leadership had attempted to pacify the DMK leadership, Bharathi said: “We are not worried about any of that.

Once the flood has crossed above the head, what difference does a cubit or a span make? If they come, we will work with them; if they do not, we will continue without them. Even if Congress opposes us, we will politically oppose them and continue our political journey.” On concerns that the move could weaken the INDIA alliance at the national level, Bharathi claimed that the alliance had effectively ceased to function after the Lok