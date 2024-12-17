EXIM traders from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi seek flight service to Maldives

MADURAI: The EXIM traders from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi are seeking for flight service to Maldives to boost trade, commerce and tourism between the two countries.

A delegation led by Capt Abdul Latheef Mohamed, Minister of State for Transport and Civil Aviation, Maldives recently visited the office of Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TDCCI), its president Gunasingh Chelladurai said on Monday, adding that there’s no direct flight from Tamil Nadu to Male.

During the meeting, it was decided to insist upon the Union government to start operating a direct flight from Madurai to Male. Moreover, Chelladurai said the runway at the new terminal of the airport in Thoothukudi is being extended and works are almost over and the facility will be made operational next month.