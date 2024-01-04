EXIM trade at T’kudi port back to normal

MADURAI: Days after the deluge, the EXIM (export –import) trade has returned back to normal in the port city of Thoothukudi.

After the forced rain break, many shipping companies have resumed trade. Container Freight Stations (CFS) in Thoothukudi are back in action as workers have started repacking the cargo for overseas shipments.

The unprecedented heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding caused damage mostly to containerised cargo maintained in some Container Freight Stations and warehouses along the Harbour Express Road in the city.

“Five CFS’ were worst affected after the breach in Korampallam tank caused a damage,” sources said after the floods.

T Velshankar, former president, Tuticorin Stevedores Association, said it is good that the CFS are back in action, but a considerable volume of off loaded cargo from vessels could not be evacuated owing to non availability of stevedores.

Earlier, when the devastating flood struck Thoothukudi following heavy rainfall on December 17, shipping came to a grinding halt and the receiving cargo diverted to other seaports.

P Jeyanth Thomas, vice president of Tuticorin Ship Agents Association, said except for urgent consignment, some volume of cargo was diverted initially during the rainy days.

“Now, the situation is back to normal. While the stakeholders managed to discharge import cargo from vessels with power gensets in a container terminal, there was no export cargo.

“Flood water caused extensive damage to bulk cargo such as soya meal, pulses, coal, rock phosphate and limestone. As for exports, garments were mostly shipped through Thoothukudi seaport,” he told DT Next.

According to Kumar Duraiswamy, joint secretary, Tirupur Exporters Association, consignments were shipped through Chennai, Cochin and Mumbai.

Sources at VOC Port Authority said operations started gradually from December 20 and picked up later to attaining normalcy.