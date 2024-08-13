Exemption for mixed buildings: Tangedco’s clarification creates more confusion, says activist

CHENNAI: Tangedco’s recent clarification on exempting mixed buildings with residential and commercial units from obtaining building completion certificates from the local bodies for getting new power connections has created more confusion.

In a circular dated August 7, 2024, Tangedco clarified that for the building having mixed portions of residential and commercial, with commercial buildings of built-up area up to 300 square metres and residential buildings not exceeding eight dwelling units or 750 sq m but within the overall height of 14, the completion certificate need not be insisted.

The recent clarification came in the wake of an order issued by Tangedco in compliance with the government order allowing an exemption for residential buildings up to 14 metres in height with not more than eight dwelling units or 750 square metres (8,073 square feet) of built-up area and commercial buildings not exceeding 300 sq m (3,229 sq ft) in area and 14 metres (45 feet) in height from completion certificate for getting power connection.

In a letter to Tangedco chairman, K Kathirmathiyon, secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, whose PIL led to Madras High Court making mandatory building completion certificates for getting power connection, said that the clarification issued by the utility has once again created confusion.

“In respect of height, even though the Rule was silent about combined building or its height – you have said that ‘within the overall height of 14 m’. But for built-up area restriction, your circular was silent and you simply said “Commercial building of built-up area up to 300 sq m and residential budlings not exceeding eight dwelling units or 750 sq m,” he said.

However, he said that most of the utility officials interpret and issue service connections for commercial buildings constructed areas up to 300 sq m with eight dwellings with 750 sq m which takes floor space to 1050 sq m without a building completion certificate.

He wondered why the clarification did not mention the overall constructed area in clear terms, such as overall height. He said that might take up this issue to High Court while challenging the amendments.