TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation has urged the state government to relax the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) mark criteria for senior teachers so they are not adversely affected.
The demand was part of a series of resolutions adopted at the federation’s state general body meeting in Karur on Saturday, chaired by state president S Balasubramanian, with general secretary P Patrick Raymond in attendance.
The federation urged the government to take up the issue before the court and ensure senior teachers are not denied promotions because of the TET eligibility criteria.
It also pointed out that teachers’ promotions had stalled after cases were filed in the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court in 2022. It called on the government to initiate steps to grant promotions to eligible teachers.
Other resolutions included implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) as promised during the Assembly election campaign and issuing a Government Order to continue the scheme. The federation also sought monetary assistance and other benefits for teachers who retired up to 2026.
The meeting further urged the government to conduct counselling for general transfers. The federation said it would decide on its next course of action based on the government's response to its demands.