The demand was part of a series of resolutions adopted at the federation’s state general body meeting in Karur on Saturday, chaired by state president S Balasubramanian, with general secretary P Patrick Raymond in attendance.

The federation urged the government to take up the issue before the court and ensure senior teachers are not denied promotions because of the TET eligibility criteria.

It also pointed out that teachers’ promotions had stalled after cases were filed in the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court in 2022. It called on the government to initiate steps to grant promotions to eligible teachers.