Exempt disabled folks from election duty, urge activists

Activists seek EC intervention

A disabled activist said, “Many PwDs have been deployed for election duty this time. Though this is new, as in previous years, PwDs are usually exempted. The Election Commission must take note and excuse all disabled from polling duty. We’ve already placed several requests to make polling stations accessible for PwDs to vote by equipping them with wheelchairs, ramps and other facilities. When we already face hurdles to come and vote at polling stations, we must not be burdened with polling duties.”