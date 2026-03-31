Exempt disabled folks from election duty, urge activists

CHENNAI: For the upcoming assembly election scheduled in Tamil Nadu on April 23, several activists associated with the welfare of persons with disability (PwDs) had alleged that PwDs have been involved in election duty. The regular process is to exempt them from it completely.
In one of the appointment orders issued to a PwD accessed by DT Next, it states that the person has been deployed as a polling officer in Karur. For this, the person had also undergone training on March 28 from 10 am to 5 pm. Also, the polling station where the officer will be deployed will only be intimated on the last day of training.
Activists seek EC intervention
A disabled activist said, “Many PwDs have been deployed for election duty this time. Though this is new, as in previous years, PwDs are usually exempted. The Election Commission must take note and excuse all disabled from polling duty. We’ve already placed several requests to make polling stations accessible for PwDs to vote by equipping them with wheelchairs, ramps and other facilities. When we already face hurdles to come and vote at polling stations, we must not be burdened with polling duties.”
It’s noteworthy that in the previous elections, certain categories of persons were exempted from the election duty. As per the State Election Commission, officials set to retire within six months, pregnant women and lactating mothers, persons with serious medical ailments, and PwDs are exempted from the election duty.