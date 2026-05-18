Exempt disabled, elderly elementary teachers from census duty, urges teachers’ federation

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu preparing for the 2027 census, the stock of teachers is taken into account for the household data collection work. However, the TN Elementary School Teachers’ Federation has urged to exempt teachers with disabilities and teachers on the verge of retirement.
As one example, the Federation in Nagapattinam district has submitted a representation to the district collector requesting exemption for disabled teachers and medically vulnerable staff from the data collection work. And, similar requests have also been made by other districts.
The federation has acknowledged the importance of the national census exercise and reaffirmed teachers’ commitment to participating in all government-related assignments, including election and census work. It stated that teachers have consistently cooperated with government initiatives and would continue to extend their support.
“However, teachers with more than 50% disability, those nearing retirement, and teachers currently undergoing medical treatment should be exempted for census work,” the letter urged. “These categories of staff may face severe physical and mental strain if assigned additional census responsibilities.”
Speaking to DT Next, a member of the federation said, “When affected teachers approached local education officials seeking exemption, they were told that no official order had been issued permitting such relief.”
So, the federation urged the TN government to issue appropriate instructions to authorities so that exemptions could be granted on humanitarian grounds. It also emphasised that this step would ensure the census work was carried out efficiently and without causing hardship to the vulnerable staff.