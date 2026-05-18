Exempt disabled, elderly elementary teachers from census duty, urges teachers’ federation

As one example, the Federation in Nagapattinam district has submitted a representation to the district collector requesting exemption for disabled teachers and medically vulnerable staff from the data collection work. And, similar requests have also been made by other districts.

The federation has acknowledged the importance of the national census exercise and reaffirmed teachers’ commitment to participating in all government-related assignments, including election and census work. It stated that teachers have consistently cooperated with government initiatives and would continue to extend their support.