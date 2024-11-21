Exclusive welfare schemes make Stalin more popular among women than MGR, claims KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Hailing Chief Minister MK Stalin over the success of women-centric welfare schemes, minister KN Nehru claimed that the DMK president is enjoying their support more than that of legendary leader MG Ramachandran.

Speaking at the inauguration of projects worth Rs 18.44 crore and distributing welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 46.25 crore to 1,576 beneficiaries, the Minister for Municipal Administration Nehru said. He added that wherever he goes, he hears women saying that MK Stalin would become the Chief Minister of the State again and they have been lauding the good schemes introduced for women. “People show much interest to talk to Stalin and share their grievances with a hope to get a resolution,” Nehru said.

Such schemes have made CM Stalin more popular among womenfolk than MGR, the minister. He also said that the unconditional support from women to the CM is a good sign that they would ensure DMK’s victory in the 2026 Assembly polls, Nehru said.

He added that the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Tiruchy soon and would inaugurate the Integrated Bus Terminus and SIPCOT industrial park in Manapparai.

Meanwhile, Nehru told reporters that property tax has not been hiked for the past 10 years but has been carefully fixed. “Accordingly, there is no tax for property below 600 sqft,” he said. The minister also rebutted charges of law and order issues in the State. He alleged that opposition parties are trying to hit out at the DMK government as they cannot find anything to criticise. He claimed that fake information about the law and order situation is being spread. “The state is safe in the hands of the Dravidian model government,” said the minister.