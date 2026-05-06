Examine VBSA bill, educationalists write to parl panel

CHENNAI: The State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has submitted a letter to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) bill, 2025.
SPCSS-TN is a body of educationists and education activists actively engaged in the campaign for the establishment of a fully state-funded common school system based on neighbourhood schools.
The educationists noted that the bill violated the Constitution urging it to be withdrawn.
And, the bill is now being examined by the JPC.
“We understand that there is no public hearing and only officials of the government departments and higher education institutes were invited and heard, but we have placed a slew of considerations,” the letter read.
The letter requested for the JPC to examine the VBSA bill to hold public hearings.
Also, it should to discuss the bill in the context of Article 41 of the Constitution as the bill seeks to establish an education commission for Viksit Bharath (Developed India).
“It should also discuss the VBSA bill in the context of Article 246 of the Constitution and also discuss it in the context of Article 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 29, 30 and 46 of the Constitution,” the letter urged.