Exam schedule for diploma students out

Urging the students to check the DoTE website for a detailed exam timetable, the directorate has instructed all the polytechnic colleges that the exam schedule should be strictly followed, even though a holiday is declared on any day of the exams.

With regard to the revised question paper pattern for the students, the DOTE sources said that there would be 20 one-mark questions, which are compulsory. Similarly, there will be eight descriptive questions, each would carry two marks, where the students could attempt any five.