Exam schedule for diploma students out

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released a detailed exam timetable for diploma students studying in polytechnic colleges across the State. In addition, the directorate also released revised question paper patterns for theory subjects, besides uploading a question bank for the students.
According to the DoTE sources, the board exams for various diploma students will begin from February 20 to the first week.
Tamil Nadu hosts over 400 polytechnic colleges (government, aided, and self-financing) regulated by the DOTE. Popular courses include Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Information Technology, and Mechatronics.
Urging the students to check the DoTE website for a detailed exam timetable, the directorate has instructed all the polytechnic colleges that the exam schedule should be strictly followed, even though a holiday is declared on any day of the exams.
With regard to the revised question paper pattern for the students, the DOTE sources said that there would be 20 one-mark questions, which are compulsory. Similarly, there will be eight descriptive questions, each would carry two marks, where the students could attempt any five.
Likewise, there would be five descriptive questions, each carrying five marks, where the students could attend any five.
The DoTE also informed that the question bank for various courses could also be downloaded from the website.