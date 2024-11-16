Exam fees for Class 12 students to be paid from Nov 18 till Dec 10

CHENNAI: For the academic year 2024-25, Class 12 students, who will write the board exams in March, have been instructed to pay the exam fees between November 18 and December 10.

As per the notification from the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), the school managements are directed to collect the fees from the respective educational block on the specific dates before 5pm. Fees must not be collected from students who are exempted from paying it.

Students have been scheduled to pay two separate kinds of fees – Rs 225 and Rs 175. More details can be procured on www.dge.tn.gov.in (DGE’s official website). All Class 12 students from Tamil medium are exempted from paying the fees.

Additionally, students from the reserved categories in medium other than Tamil in government and aided schools are exempted from paying the fees. Those from the SC/SCA/ST community, and SC converts and MBC/DC without any income ceiling have been exempted too. Exemption is also given to students from BC/BCM community whose parents earn less than Rs 2.50 lakh/year.

Students studying in private, matriculation and missionary schools are not eligible for exam fee waiver. For questions and queries on payment of fees through online, school heads can contact their respective district government examination coordinator, the notification added.