Ex-treasury staff gets 3-yr jail term for accepting Rs 500 bribe in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy special court on Thursday awarded three years imprisonment to a former accountant of treasury office for accepting a bribe of Rs 500 from a retired teacher.

In 2008, Nallaiyyan, a retired teacher from Government Higher Secondary School, Sirukambur approached Krishnamurthy, the then accountant of Lalgudi Sub- treasury office for encashing his earned leave.

However, Krishnamurthy demanded a bribe of Rs 500 for forwarding the documents. Nallaiyyan who did not want to give bribe, lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Tiruchy who registered a case and on March 17, 2008, arrested Krishnamurthy while he was accepting a bribe amount.

The case was in progress with the Tiruchy Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Thursday, when the judge R Karthikeyan who heard the case awarded three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to Krishnamurthy.