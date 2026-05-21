Ex Tirupur South MLA quits DMK, says loyalists neglected

Addressing the media in Tirupur, Selvaraj alleged that the DMK leadership had increasingly given undue importance and influential positions to leaders who had recently joined from rival parties, while sidelining grassroots workers who had remained committed to the party for decades.

“I endured the pain silently despite receiving invitations from other political parties because I wanted to remain loyal to the party leadership. But now, with a heavy heart, I am resigning from all party posts, including my primary membership in the DMK,” he said.