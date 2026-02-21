Ex-Speaker Dhanapal's son among prominent faces joining TVK

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Saturday inducted five prominent personalities, including the son of a former AIADMK Speaker Dhanapal, into the party at its headquarters in Panaiyur here.
Those who joined the party included Lokesh, son of former AIADMK Speaker P Dhanapal; Catherine Ezhilmalai, daughter of Dalit Ezhilmalai; Chakravarthi, grandson of Immanuel Sekaran; Ashok, a functionary of the Rajini Fans Association in T Nagar; and Babujii Gautham, formerly associated with the AIADMK.
Welcoming them, Vijay said the party remains committed to creating space for individuals from diverse social and political backgrounds.
"TVK is building a platform that represents every section of society. Those who believe in clean and people-centric politics are welcome," he said.