Tamil Nadu

Ex-Speaker Dhanapal's son among prominent faces joining TVK

Welcoming them, Vijay said the party remains committed to creating space for individuals from diverse social and political backgrounds.
Lokesh Tamilselvan with Vijay
Lokesh Tamilselvan with VijayInstagram
Updated on

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Saturday inducted five prominent personalities, including the son of a former AIADMK Speaker Dhanapal, into the party at its headquarters in Panaiyur here.

Those who joined the party included Lokesh, son of former AIADMK Speaker P Dhanapal; Catherine Ezhilmalai, daughter of Dalit Ezhilmalai; Chakravarthi, grandson of Immanuel Sekaran; Ashok, a functionary of the Rajini Fans Association in T Nagar; and Babujii Gautham, formerly associated with the AIADMK.

Welcoming them, Vijay said the party remains committed to creating space for individuals from diverse social and political backgrounds.

"TVK is building a platform that represents every section of society. Those who believe in clean and people-centric politics are welcome," he said.

D Lokesh Tamilselvan
Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK)
Ex-Speaker Dhanapal

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in