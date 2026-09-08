Ex-Speaker Dhanapal at son's maiden grants talk

CHENNAI: It was an emotional moment for former Speaker and erstwhile AIADMK leader P Dhanapal, who visited the Assembly on Monday with his family to watch his son, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan, speak during the Demand for Grants debate.
Dhanapal and his family were seated in the visitors' gallery when the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department's Demand for Grants debate was taken up in the House. They watched as Logesh Tamilselvan addressed the Assembly.
Welcoming Dhanapal and his family, Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar quoted a Tirukkural which conveys that a mother feels greater joy when she hears her son being praised as a worthy and accomplished person than she did at the time of his birth.
Dhanapal and his family listened to the Minister's speech from the gallery. The former Speaker's visit drew attention in the Assembly, as he watched his son participate in the proceedings as a Minister. The occasion also marked a significant family moment.