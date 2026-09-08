Ex-Speaker Dhanapal at son's maiden grants talk

Dhanapal and his family were seated in the visitors' gallery when the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department's Demand for Grants debate was taken up in the House. They watched as Logesh Tamilselvan addressed the Assembly.

Welcoming Dhanapal and his family, Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar quoted a Tirukkural which conveys that a mother feels greater joy when she hears her son being praised as a worthy and accomplished person than she did at the time of his birth.