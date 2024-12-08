Ex-Puducherry chief minister MDR Ramachandran passes away at 93

CHENNAI: MDR Ramachandran, the veteran politician who served as the Chief Minister of the Puducherry Union Territory twice, passed away on Sunday, due to age-related ailments. He was 93 years old and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Ramachandran was a prominent face of DMK in Puducherry and had dedicated his life to public service.

His illustrious political career spanned several decades, during which he held various key positions. He served as the Chief Minister of Puducherry from 1980 to 1983 and again from 1990 to 1991.

Ramachandran’s tenure was marked by significant initiatives aimed at promoting the welfare of the people of Puducherry. In addition to his role as Chief Minister, Ramachandran also had the distinction of serving as the Speaker of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly from 2001 to 2006.

The news of Ramachandran's passing has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum, with leaders from various parties paying tribute to his memory.