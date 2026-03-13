Ex- Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary Kaliyammal switches to AIADMK

CHENNAI: Kaliyammal, who recently quit the Naam Tamilar Katchi, joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday in the presence of the party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Speaking to reporters after joining the party, she said she chose to join the AIADMK to work under the leadership of a Tamil leader. “I joined the AIADMK accepting the leadership of Edappadi Palaniswami, who rose from a humble background. The decision to join the party was taken collectively and not by me alone,” she said.
She added that people are currently facing several issues such as rising prices, law and order concerns, and women’s safety, and that the public is expecting a change.
Kaliyammal also said that even though individuals may leave political parties, people do not move away from politics. She noted that she had earlier worked in the AIADMK before joining the Naam Tamilar Katchi.
Regarding her role in the party, she said the leadership would decide what responsibilities should be given to her.