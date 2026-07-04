Ex-MLA's son demands Rs 20L from builder; held

CHENNAI: The Tiruvottiyur police have arrested Manikandan, son of late former DMK MLA TC Vijayan, for allegedly threatening a real estate developer and demanding Rs 20 lakh to allow the construction of an apartment project in north Chennai to continue without interference.
Manikandan's mother is a sitting Greater Chennai Corporation ward councillor, and he also serves as the DMK ward secretary for Ward 8. According to the police, a private real estate company was constructing an apartment complex near Masthan Kovil Street in Tiruvottiyur after securing approval from the Greater Chennai Corporation.
The police alleged that Manikandan, accompanied by a group of associates, repeatedly visited the construction site, intimidated workers and demanded Rs 20 lakh from the company. He allegedly warned that the project would be allowed to proceed without obstruction only if the company paid the money.
After receiving multiple threats, Madhavan Rajan, a manager with the construction firm, lodged a complaint with the Tiruvottiyur police.
Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against Manikandan, arrested him and produced him before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.