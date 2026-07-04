Ex-MLA's son demands Rs 20L from builder; held

Manikandan's mother is a sitting Greater Chennai Corporation ward councillor, and he also serves as the DMK ward secretary for Ward 8. According to the police, a private real estate company was constructing an apartment complex near Masthan Kovil Street in Tiruvottiyur after securing approval from the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The police alleged that Manikandan, accompanied by a group of associates, repeatedly visited the construction site, intimidated workers and demanded Rs 20 lakh from the company. He allegedly warned that the project would be allowed to proceed without obstruction only if the company paid the money.