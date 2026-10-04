Ex-MLA Murugumaran quits AIADMK, joins TVK

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK MLA N Murugumaran on Sunday quit the party and joined the ruling TVK, alleging that the party was sidelining dedicated workers and giving greater importance to those with financial influence.
Murugumaran, who served as an AIADMK organising secretary, announced his resignation and subsequently joined the TVK in the presence of party general secretary N Anand, a move that could strengthen the fledgling party’s organisational base in Cuddalore district.
In his resignation, Murugumaran recalled his long association with the AIADMK and said the party had played a significant role in his political career. However, he expressed dissatisfaction with how the party has handled affairs lately.
He alleged that workers who had remained committed to the party for years were being overlooked, while financially influential individuals were being given greater prominence.
Murugumaran had represented the Kattumannarkoil Assembly constituency in 2011 and 2016. He later received the AIADMK ticket to contest the reserved Tittakudi constituency in the 2026 Assembly election, where he finished third.
His exit comes as the TVK expands its organisational network by inducting leaders and functionaries from established political parties, particularly the AIADMK.