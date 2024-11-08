Ex-MLA Kovai Selvaraj dies of cardiac arrest in Tirumala; CM Stalin condoles demise

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday condoled the death of former MLA and DMK spokesperson Kovai Selvaraj.

In his message, Stalin expressed his deep anguish and grief over Selvaraj’s sudden demise. “During my visit to Coimbatore earlier this week, Selvaraj enthusiastically participated in all the government events and after the official events, he met me and promised to meet me in Chennai along with his son and daughter-in-law, a newly married couple,” Stalin said, recalling his recent moments with Selvaraj.

The DMK leader died in Tirumala on Friday evening, following a sudden cardiac arrest. He had gone to Tirumala for his son’s wedding along with his family and while returning from Tirumala, he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed.

His body will be brought to Coimbatore on Saturday for the last rites.

Selvaraj, a loyalist of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and former CM O Panneerselvam, joined the DMK in 2022 and was made the spokesperson of the party. He was a one-time MLA, elected from the Coimbatore (West) Assembly constituency in 1991, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.