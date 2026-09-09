Ex-ministers secure BJP's backing; all eyes on DMK's call

CHENNAI: The BJP will back the AIADMK in the October 6 by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, with leaders of the saffron party set to campaign for its alliance partner, senior leaders said on Tuesday.
The decision followed a meeting between senior AIADMK leaders Agri SS Krishnamurthy, OS Manian and R Kamaraj and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, during which the AIADMK leaders sought the saffron party's support. This assumes significance after EPS said that new parties joining the AIADMK-led front would be welcomed. Asked whether the DMK would be accepted, he smiled and replied: “Will the DMK come?” The talk has brought to the fore the principal opposition's stance in the bypolls: whether to field candidates that will split the opposition vote or abstain to indirectly help the AIADMK candidates.
The BJP's backing comes amid the AIADMK's preparations to reclaim the two seats it won in the 2026 Assembly elections. The BJP's decision to support the AIADMK assumes significance as the bypolls will be the first electoral contest between the principal political formations since the TVK government assumed office. The two seats are also politically significant for the AIADMK as the vacancies resulted from the defection of its legislators to the ruling party.
Polling is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9. Nominations can be filed from September 9 to 16, scrutiny will take place on September 17, and the last date for withdrawal is September 19. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into force in the two constituencies.