Ex-ministers secure BJP's backing; all eyes on DMK's call

The decision followed a meeting between senior AIADMK leaders Agri SS Krishnamurthy, OS Manian and R Kamaraj and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, during which the AIADMK leaders sought the saffron party's support. This assumes significance after EPS said that new parties joining the AIADMK-led front would be welcomed. Asked whether the DMK would be accepted, he smiled and replied: “Will the DMK come?” The talk has brought to the fore the principal opposition's stance in the bypolls: whether to field candidates that will split the opposition vote or abstain to indirectly help the AIADMK candidates.