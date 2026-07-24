Ex-minister withdraws poll case against TVK legislator

KR Periakaruppan had approached the Madras High Court seeking directions to the Chief Election Commissioner, Chief Electoral Officer, Principal Secretary to Government (Elections Department), district Election Officer-cum-Collector (Sivagangai District), Returning Officer of number 185 of Tiruppattur Assembly constituency, and Returning Officer of No 50 Tiruppattur Assembly constituency to secure the postal ballots that were allegedly sent to Constituency number 50 instead of Constituency number 185 (Sivagangai district) and account for them in constituency number 185.

He had also sought an interim injunction restraining TVK MLA Srinivasa Sethupathi from participating in any proceedings of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly pending disposal of the writ petition. Further, he sought a direction to the Returning Officer of Constituency number 185 to produce the video footage of the mandatory reverification process.