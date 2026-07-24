Ex-minister withdraws poll case against TVK legislator

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed as withdrawn a writ petition filed by DMK's candidate in Tirupattur constituency in Sivagangai district, KR Periakaruppan, against TVK MLA Srinivasa Sethupathi after taking note of the Supreme Court's order permitting its withdrawal.
KR Periakaruppan had approached the Madras High Court seeking directions to the Chief Election Commissioner, Chief Electoral Officer, Principal Secretary to Government (Elections Department), district Election Officer-cum-Collector (Sivagangai District), Returning Officer of number 185 of Tiruppattur Assembly constituency, and Returning Officer of No 50 Tiruppattur Assembly constituency to secure the postal ballots that were allegedly sent to Constituency number 50 instead of Constituency number 185 (Sivagangai district) and account for them in constituency number 185.
He had also sought an interim injunction restraining TVK MLA Srinivasa Sethupathi from participating in any proceedings of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly pending disposal of the writ petition. Further, he sought a direction to the Returning Officer of Constituency number 185 to produce the video footage of the mandatory reverification process.
In view of the trust vote scheduled for May 12, a special Sunday hearing was held on May 10. On May 12, the vacation Bench of Justice Victoria Gowri and Justice Senthilkumar restrained Srinivasa Sethupathi from participating in the floor proceedings, holding that Periakaruppan had made out a strong prima facie case.
Aggrieved by the interim order, Sethupathi approached the Supreme Court, which stayed the High Court's order, describing it as "atrocious."
When the matter came up for hearing, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan noted that the Supreme Court had permitted Periakaruppan to withdraw the writ petition pending before the High Court after he had filed an election petition challenging the victory of TVK MLA Sethupathi.
Taking note of the Supreme Court's order, the Division Bench permitted Periakaruppan to withdraw the writ petition and dismissed it as withdrawn.