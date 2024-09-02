Ex-minister Vijayabhaskar's brother held in Karur land fraud case

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch CID, Tamil Nadu arrested former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar's brother Sekar, on Monday.

The ex-minister, Sekar, and five others are allegedly involved in a 22-acre land fraud case in Karur, worth Rs 100 crore. The complaint was lodged by an individual named Prakash of Kuppichipalayam.

Previously, the Karur district court had granted bail to the former minister, who was arrested in this case.

Meanwhile, his brother filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. He stated in the petition that the case was filed as a political vendetta. However, his petition was dismissed.