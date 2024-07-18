Ex-minister Vijayabhaskar sent to Tiruchy central jail; cop lodged in Salem prison

TIRUCHY: Former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar was lodged in the Tiruchy Central prison after the interrogation by the CB-CID in Karur while the police inspector who helped him was lodged in the Salem central prison on Wednesday.



Vijayabhaskar, who was arrested in Kerala on Tuesday was taken to Karur CB-CID office where an interrogation was held till 12 midnight.

While the questioning was on, the former minister was taken for the medical examination at around 9 pm and the interrogation process continued. Subsequently, he was produced before the court at around 12.30 am.

However, the Judicial Magistrate Court 1, SP Bharath Kumar who came to the court at around 4.30 am, heard the case and remanded both Vijayabhaskar and his associate Praveen in judicial custody for 15 days.

Subsequently, Vijayabhaskar was taken to Tiruchy Central prison while Praveen was lodged in the Kulithalai Sub-Jail.

Meanwhile, the then Karur Town police inspector Prithviraj, who is serving in Triplicane currently, was arrested for helping the former minister create fake documents.

He was taken to Karur CB-CID office at around 6 am and he underwent medical assessment at around 2.30 pm at Karur Medical College hospital and was produced before the District Principal Sessions Court at around 4.30 pm.

Judge Shanmuga Sundaram who heard the case remanded him in judicial custody for 15 days.

Prithviraj was lodged in the Salem Central prison.