Ex-minister Vijayabhaskar granted bail in two separate land grab cases

CHENNAI: The Karur Judicial Magistrate-I Court has granted conditional bail to former AIADMK Minister MR Vijayabhaskar in two separate land grab cases.

In a late Tuesday night order, the court granted bail on the condition that the former minister should appear daily before the CB-CID office in Karur until further orders.

The court also granted bail to two others arrested by CB-CID in the case Praveen, an associate of the former minister, and Chennai police Inspector Prithiviraj, who was now put on vacancy reserve following his arrest. Two cases were registered against Vijayabhaskar in Karur and the probe was transferred to the CB-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu police.

In the first case, the Vangal police filed cases against Vijayabhaskar and 12 others for allegedly grabbing 22 acres of land worth Rs 100 crore. The second case was registered by Karur police against 7 persons, including Vijayabhaskar, on a complaint lodged by Mohamed Kadhar, the Sub Registrar (in-charge) of Mela Karur.