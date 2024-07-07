Ex-Minister Vijayabaskar’s aide held for live streaming court argument

TIRUCHY: On Friday, the arguments on the bail plea of former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabaskar took place at Karur Principal Sessions Court. When Vijayabaskar’s counsel put forth his argument, Tamiliniyan (29), a supporter of the former minister, video-called Vijayabaskar’s relative and streamed the argument live.

The government pleader, who noticed the act, opposed it and demanded action against him. the court clerk Veerakumar lodged a complaint against Tamiliniyan and a case was registered against him. On Saturday, he was arrested and was produced before the Judicial magistrate court.

Magistrate Bharat Kumar heard the case and ordered him to lodge in the prison under judicial custody in Karur sub-jail.