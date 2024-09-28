Ex-minister Senthilbalaji ‘surrenders’ life at CM Stalin’s feet

CHENNAI: Coming out on bail after more than a year in jail, former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji aka VSB on Friday met Chief Minister M K Stalin and said “I surrender my life at your feet,” literally falling on his feet as seen in footage.

Unwilling to waste any time in meeting his boss, an eager Senthilbalaji queued up along with other DMK ministers at Gate no 6 of the city airport to receive Chief Minister MK Stalin who returned after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

Shortly after Stalin exited gate no 6, VSB shook hands and presented a shawl to a visibly happy Chief Minister before the latter boarded his car. Earlier, Balaji visited State Sports Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin who posted a photograph of the meeting on his ‘X’ page. “‘Brother’ VSB’s incarceration is an act of political vendetta,” the DMK scion posted on social media.

On the other hand the Chief Minister parrying queries of journalists in the national capital said, “He (Balaji) was brave. We appreciate it. I am confident he will definitely fight in the court of law and secure his release.”

Taking to ‘X’ to share his relief at meeting the Chief Minister, Senthilbalaji said, “At the feet of the Sun after leaving 471-day gloom of loneliness. I was thinking of you every day, minute. You embraced me as a mother. I surrender my life at your feet. I owe a lifetime of gratitude for your trust and love.”