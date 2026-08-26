Ex minister Sekarbabu grilled by police for 4 hours in Chennai

The North Beach police questioned Sekarbabu regarding the April 23 incident at Mannadi, where an altercation broke out near polling booths on Angappa Naicken Street. TVK’s Harbour candidate Sinora Ashok alleged that Sekarbabu and his supporters assaulted members of his party during the dispute.



Ashok later complained to the Chennai Police Commissioner, alleging threats and intimidation by Sekarbabu and seeking security for himself and his family. He also approached the Madras High Court on April 30, citing threats. The petition was closed after police informed the court that adequate security had been provided.

The police subsequently booked Sekarbabu under provisions relating to attempted murder, unlawful assembly, causing injury, criminal intimidation, abusive language, and violation of election norms under the BNS and Representation of the People Act.