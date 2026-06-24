Ex-min maligning aid given to girls who fainted at marathon, says TN Minister Viswanathan

In a statement, Viswanathan said the "ViRa" (Vijay-Rahul) awareness marathon was organised as part of the birthday celebrations of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president C Joseph Vijay. The event aimed to create awareness against tobacco, alcohol and drug consumption, as well as sexual offences against women.

According to the Minister, hundreds of students participated in the 4-km run, and a few of them fainted due to the intense heat. He said he personally assisted the affected students by carrying them, sprinkling water on them and ensuring that they received first aid.

Maintaining that his intervention was driven purely by humanitarian concerns, Viswanathan accused Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and the DMK's IT wing of attempting to politicise the incident by sharing defamatory content to tarnish his image.