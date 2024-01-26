Ex-min Anbalagan's daughter-in-law dies of burn injuries

COIMBATORE: Former AIADMK Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan’s daughter-in-law succumbed to burn injuries at Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore on Thursday.

The deceased, M Poornima was married to A Sasimohan, the younger son of Anbalagan in 2019. The police said her silk saree caught fire as it came into an accidental contact with a lamp, while she was cleaning the puja room on 18 January evening.

As she cried out for help, the maid rushed to her rescue and doused the fire. However, she sustained severe burns and was taken to Dharmapuri Government Hospital. She was then shifted to CMC for further treatment. The Judicial Magistrate from Dharmapuri recorded her declaration at the hospital.

Following her death, Dharmapuri Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Geetha Rani launched an inquiry as Poornima was just four years into marriage. The Karimangalam police have also registered a case and further inquiries are on.