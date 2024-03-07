Ex-Madras varsity dept head may contest LS polls

VELLORE: There is a plan to showcase zero budget elections in the ensuing polls to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat, former Madras university political science head and Vellore Declaration initiative creator Ramu Manivannan said.

Speaking about his mission, he said the aim was to demonstrate that elections without money power was possible.

Giving further details, he said, “we plan to start an awareness programme towards this goal within a week in the six Assembly segments, including Vellore, Anaicut, KV Kuppam and Gudiyattam, of the Vellore Parliament constituency in Vellore revenue district and Vaniyambadi and Ambur Assembly segments in neighbouring Tirupattur revenue district.”

The programme would be undertaken for 50 days, he added.

Asked if he plans to contest from Vellore this election, he said, “it is also an option we are exploring. I don’t mind losing or even being humiliated in this exercise as the aim is to spread the message of money-free elections to both the state and the country. This is a golden opportunity to do so.

”The reason for choosing Vellore Lok Sabha constituency is that it has many firsts to its credit and is also a place known for communal harmony, Ramu Manivannan said.

Meanwhile, the original plan of the Vellore Declaration initiative to undertake a pada yatra from Kanniyamumari to Chennai later this month is being finalized, he added.