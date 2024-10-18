Ex-IG Pon Manickavel: Stop Chola era idol auction in US

TIRUCHY: Alerting the State and Centre about the scheduled auction of a Chola era panchaloha idol of Amman in the US, former Idol Wing IG AG Pon Manickavel on Thursday appealed to both governments to immediately stop the auction and bring back the idol which went missing from a temple in Papanasam in Thanjavur.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, the former Idon Wing chief Pon Manickavel said, the panchaloha idol of Sakthi Amman, which went missing from Papanasam Matshapurishwarar Swamy temple sanctum sanctorum in 1974, belonged to the Chola era and the idol is at Sotheby Ancient sculptures auction centre in New York at present.

“The idol is scheduled to be auctioned soon and both the state and centre must prevent the auction and bring back the ancient idol that belongs to age between 950 and 969”, the former IG said.

He said that he had sent petitions in this regard to the MLA, MP, Union minister of culture and tourism and the Prime Minister.

“I have appealed to bring back the idol and place it at the temple and not at the strong room”, he said.

He appealed to form a delegation by the MLA, MP and the officials and meet the Prime Minister as early as possible to prevent the auction. He pointed out that a case of missing idols was registered 30 years back but no step has been taken so far.