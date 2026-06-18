Ex-FM Thangam Thennarasu challenges govt to keep debt under control

Addressing reporters at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, Thennarasu questioned why the government had focused only on the fiscal position inherited from the DMK regime between 2021 and 2026 while ignoring the financial condition inherited from the previous AIADMK government.



"The White Paper itself admits that the fiscal space available to the government is limited and that introducing new schemes would be difficult. By issuing this report, the government has effectively indicated that it may not be in a position to fulfil its election promises," he alleged.

Describing the White Paper as an 'escape route', Thennarasu said the government had chosen to release it ahead of the Governor's Address instead of presenting it before the Budget. According to him, the move suggested that no major welfare announcements were likely to be made during this Assembly session.



Defending the DMK government's handling of the State's finances, the former Finance Minister argued that the increase in public debt was not unique to the previous regime. "Since 2000, Tamil Nadu's debt has approximately doubled during every five-year government term. If the present government completes its tenure, the State's debt could reach Rs 20 lakh crore," he claimed.



He challenged the ruling TVK government to prove that it could keep borrowings under control while simultaneously implementing all its poll promises and continuing the welfare schemes introduced by the DMK.