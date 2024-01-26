Ex-DMK district secretary commits suicide in Kovai

COIMBATORE: A DMK functionary from Coimbatore committed suicide at his farmhouse over personal issues on Thursday.

S Krishnan alias Payya Gounder, 65, an ex-DMK district secretary (West) was found hanging at his farmhouse in the Sengadu area. The farm workers spotted him hanging and informed his family members, who then rushed him to a private hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead. An inquiry by Kovilpalayam police revealed that Krishnan was depressed over family issues. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy and other DMK functionaries paid their tributes.

Krishnan, a former town panchayat president in Kalapatti had contested unsuccessfully in the 2016 and 2021 assembly polls from DMK. Over the last year, he remained inactive in politics. The Kovilpalayam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.