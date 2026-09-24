Ex-DGP Ramanujam receives K Mohandas Memorial Award

CHENNAI: K Ramanujam, the 1978 cadre IPS officer who made a name in the intelligence wing before heading the Tamil Nadu State police force, was honoured with the K Mohandas Memorial Award.
The award is instituted in memory of K Mohandas, a 1956 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, who headed the crime and intelligence department of the State Police as DGP.
Among the notable operations he conceived were ‘Operation Tiger’ to dismantle Sri Lankan Tamil militant groups operating in the State, and the ‘Naxal Operation’, which ensured that Tamil Nadu did not feature in the map of red corridor.
The honour was instituted by B Force, a non-profit, non-political, non-sectarian organisation and a charitable trust based in Chennai, formed to provide and facilitate the State police force and their families with medical assistance, specifically in the areas of management of cancer.
The trust was launched as a tribute to Mohandas and his wife Santha Mohandas.
B Force is headed and managed by the couple’s four daughters - Bindu, Beena, Biju, and Brinda – and Satish Jupiter as trustees.
Ramanujam received the 19th K Mohandas Memorial Award from Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, at an event at Amir Mahal on September 22.