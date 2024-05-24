Ex-DGP Rajesh Das arrested on trespassing complaint by estranged IAS wife

CHENNAI: A special team of Tambaram city police on Friday arrested disgraced police officer, Ex-DGP Rajesh Das in connection with the complaint by his estranged wife, Beela Venkatesan, state energy secretary, who had accused the former DGP of trespassing into her property on OMR and harassing the security guard.

Sources said Beela along with children are staying in Neelankarai and Rajesh Das had been staying in the Thayur bungalow since they started living separately. But the Thayur house is co-owned by the two. After his conviction on a case of sexual harrasment of a woman IPS officer when he was special DGP of the state during last AIADMK regime, Das had locked the house. But she recently changed the lock when Das went underground after he was convicted, sources said.

Kelambakkam Police on Monday booked Rajesh Das and others under five sections of IPC- 143 (unlawful assembly), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation), 352 (assault), 448 ( house trespassing), 454 (Whoever commits lurking house-trespass or house-breaking).

In her complaint, Beela alleged that Rajesh Das and ten others illegally broke into the house in Thaiyur Village near Kelambakkam on May 18 (Saturday) and assaulted her security guard. "I am also apprehensive that he may attack me and request protection from him," Beela's complaint stated adding, "I had earlier secured my personal properties and informed the DGP through a letter dated March 16, 2024."

The police complaint on Monday followed hours after a literal power tussle between the couple in which the electricity connection to the Thaiyur bungalow was cut off by Tangedco officials with a written request from the energy secretary.

Beela alleged that Rajesh Das came with ten persons on Saturday and broke the locks on the property and illegally entered the premises and also threatened the security guard and robbed his mobile phone. "The security guard was abused, assaulted and harassed for nearly six hours during when he was made to clean the toilets and the house and chased away," the complaint stated further claiming that the guard's phone was not returned to him.

Beela, in her complaint stated that she learnt of the trespass and the assault on the security guard only on Sunday as the guard fled to his hometown in fear.

Beela has also submitted a voice recording of the security guard's complaint to the police and sought necessary action against Rajesh Das and the miscreants and restore her property.

Rajesh Das who was convicted in a sexual harassment case has a non-bailable warrant against him, against which he got a temporary relief from the Supreme Court.

Beela has already initiated divorce proceedings against the former police officer in a local court.