Ex-deputy CM Udhayanidhi's secretary Pradeep Yadav posted as IT secretary in TVK govt

The transfer and posting orders issued by the Chief Secretary M Saikumar covered officials across the Information Technology, Agriculture, Cooperative and Revenue Administration departments.

P Shankar, who was serving as Secretary to the Higher Education Department, was posted as Agricultural Production Commissioner and Secretary to the Government, Agriculture-Farmers Welfare Department. G Latha, Commissioner of the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, was transferred and posted as Registrar of Cooperative Societies. B Gayathri Krishnan, on return from leave, was appointed Director (Social Security Schemes) in the office of the Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management. Deepak Jacob has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of Guidance.