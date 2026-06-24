Ex-cop spends golden years feeding monkeys in Tirupparankundram

MADURAI: Every Saturday afternoon, a simple call from 76-year-old Malathi echoes through the hills and temple precincts of Tirupparankundram. Within minutes, hundreds of monkeys emerge from trees, rocks and shrines, gathering around a woman they have come to trust over the past decade.
A retired police officer, Malathi, has been using a substantial portion of her pension to feed monkeys living around Tirupparankundram since 2015. What began as a small act of compassion has grown into a weekly ritual that now benefits nearly 350 to 400 monkeys spread across several locations.
After a career devoted to public service — including stints as Director of Physical Education at Gandhigram University, work at an international school in Kodaikanal, and 33 years in the Tamil Nadu Police Department — Malathi found a new purpose in retirement.
“Around 2015, I noticed the large monkey population in and around Tirupparankundram Murugan Temple struggling to find food. Since then, I have been feeding them regularly,” she said.
Though age and health issues have made it difficult for her to walk long distances, Malathi remains committed to her mission. While she once visited the area every day, she now continues the service every Saturday without fail.
From tiny infants clinging to their mothers to fully grown adults, monkeys of all ages gather around the elderly woman who has become a familiar presence in their lives.
“Serving these animals gives me immense happiness and deep mental satisfaction. Their trust and affection bring great meaning to my life. As long as I am physically able, I will continue this mission. It is my sincere wish to carry on this service until the very end of my life,” she said.