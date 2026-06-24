Ex-cop spends golden years feeding monkeys in Tirupparankundram

A retired police officer, Malathi, has been using a substantial portion of her pension to feed monkeys living around Tirupparankundram since 2015. What began as a small act of compassion has grown into a weekly ritual that now benefits nearly 350 to 400 monkeys spread across several locations.

After a career devoted to public service — including stints as Director of Physical Education at Gandhigram University, work at an international school in Kodaikanal, and 33 years in the Tamil Nadu Police Department — Malathi found a new purpose in retirement.