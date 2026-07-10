Ex-Canara Bank manager, 9 employees dismissed for Rs 14-crore SHG loan fraud in TN's Theni

An internal investigation confirmed that Karthik had allegedly forged documents and created fake profiles to illicitly sanction revolving funds and loans earmarked for women's self-help and self-employment groups.

Suspecting a larger conspiracy, bank authorities expanded the probe and found nine other bank employees allegedly colluding in the multi-crore scam. All 10 personnel, including Karthik, have been dismissed from service, officials added.

Following a formal complaint lodged by Canara Bank Regional Manager Indira, the Theni District Superintendent of Police has initiated a comprehensive criminal investigation into the matter.

Police are currently verifying bank records to ascertain the exact extent of the impact on legitimate account holders, including local farmers, traders, and daily wage labourers who form a major part of the bank's customer base in the region, sources said.