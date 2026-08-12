Ex-allies DMK, Congress caught in war of words over NEET

The issue surfaced when Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan of the Congress began his speech after welcoming the government's resolution. Soon after he commenced his address, DMK legislator K Karthikeyan interrupted and raised objections, prompting the Speaker to issue a stern warning.

Viswanathan subsequently alleged that the DMK did not want the Congress to remain part of the TVK-led Cabinet.

"NEET is against social justice, poor students and the federal structure. Education mafias are benefiting from the examination, and the State government should not allow this cruel system to continue," Viswanathan said. He reiterated that NEET was unnecessary for Tamil Nadu and should be abolished.