Ex-allies DMK, Congress caught in war of words over NEET

CHENNAI: The debate on a resolution seeking the abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange between the allies-turned-bitter rivals, the ruling alliance partner Congress and principal opposition party DMK on Tuesday.
The issue surfaced when Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan of the Congress began his speech after welcoming the government's resolution. Soon after he commenced his address, DMK legislator K Karthikeyan interrupted and raised objections, prompting the Speaker to issue a stern warning.
Viswanathan subsequently alleged that the DMK did not want the Congress to remain part of the TVK-led Cabinet.
"NEET is against social justice, poor students and the federal structure. Education mafias are benefiting from the examination, and the State government should not allow this cruel system to continue," Viswanathan said. He reiterated that NEET was unnecessary for Tamil Nadu and should be abolished.
Even as he was vociferously making his objection to the national-level examination, Karthikeyan again interrupted and raised his voice against the Minister. The Speaker once again warned the DMK MLA through Opposition Whip and senior DMK leader EV Velu.
Responding to Viswanathan's remarks, Velu said the NEET-related legislation was introduced during the Congress-led government at the Centre by the then Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and not by D Gandhiselvan, the DMK representative in the Union Cabinet who was the then Union Minister of State for Health.
Earlier, during the debate, Minister for Public Works Aadhav Arjuna had said that the Bill was moved by then Union Minister Gandhiselvan.
Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin rejected the charge, stating that the then DMK government in Tamil Nadu, headed by late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, had not implemented NEET in Tamil Nadu and had obtained an exemption for the State through the Union government.