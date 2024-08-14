Ex-AIADMK MLA Saraswathi’s husband held in Rs 50 crore land forgery in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Ex-AIADMK MLA P Saraswathi’s husband has been arrested by Namakkal crime branch police in a Rs 50 crore land fraud case on Tuesday.

According to police, a septuagenarian from Siluvampatti in Namakkal gave ‘power of attorney’ for his 5.82 acre of land at Kathapalli village to one Shanthi, wife of Muthusamy from Tiruchengode in 1983.

Then, Shanthi had sold off 8,400 sq ft of land from the total 5.82 acres to ex AIADMK MLA P Saraswathi’s husband Ponnusamy.

As Shanthi passed away recently, the power of attorney given by her also became invalid.

But Ponnusamy fraudulently made a fresh power of attorney and also registered it in the Namakkal sub-registrar office.

“He got DTCP approval for the land, which is worth around Rs 50 crore. Ponnusamy also executed a sale deed and gave 7,200 sq feet of land to his car driver Chandrasekar,” police said.

Based on a complaint by the septuagenarian and his family members, the Namakkal crime branch police booked eight persons including Ponnusamy.

Two special teams were formed to nab the culprits. Acting on a tip, the police picked up the prime accused Ponnusamy,who was hiding in Tirupur and further inquiries are on.