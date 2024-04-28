EVMs strongroom monitoring screens blackout in Ooty govt polytechnic college

COIMBATORE: A technical glitch led to monitoring screens showing CCTV recordings at Ooty Government Polytechnic College, where EVMs were stored went blank, on Saturday.

The EVMs polled from Ooty, Coonoor, Gudalur, Avinashi, Bhavanisagar and Mettupalayam Assembly constituencies coming under The Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency were kept in the strong room of the college.

Over 180 CCTVs were fixed around the college campus and its recordings were screened to all party agents staying in a room. Suddenly, the monitoring screens showing the recordings went blank triggering some tense moments. Immediately, the technical staff arrived and rectified the glitch in around 20 minutes. Earlier, Collector and Returning Officer M Aruna visited the centre. The officials clarified that CCTVs did not go defunct and its recordings could be viewed anytime, but only the screens had blacked out due to some technical glitch and the issue has been sorted out.

The Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a battle of political heavyweights as Union Minister of State and BJP candidate L Murugan is pitted against DMK’s sitting Member of Parliament A Raja and AIADMK’s D Lokesh Tamilselvan, son of former AIADMK speaker P Dhanabal.