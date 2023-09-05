EVM shortage may hit single poll idea: PMK

COIMBATORE: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said he will make his stand known on ‘one nation, one election’ proposal based on the report by a panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Addressing the media in Erode, the PMK leader flagged the issue of inadequate number of EVM’s that would be a stumbling block if simultaneous polls were conducted for Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

“There are only 12.50 lakh EVM’s, which will be inadequate to conduct simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local body polls,” he said adding that the PMK will announce its stand on alliance soon.

“The PMK is ready to face polls, even if announced early and our party is currently not in alliance with any parties,” he said. Stating that NEET is unnecessary and against the interest of rural students, Ramadoss said medical education has become a business in the state.